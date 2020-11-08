e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Smart City Limited’s 24X7 water supply project in Manimajra delayed again

Chandigarh Smart City Limited’s 24X7 water supply project in Manimajra delayed again

The work was expected to begin in September and finish by the end of March 2022

chandigarh Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The success of the Manimajra 24/7 water supply project will majorly impact CSCL’s planned pan-city 24/7 water project.
The success of the Manimajra 24/7 water supply project will majorly impact CSCL’s planned pan-city 24/7 water project.(HT FILE)
         

In the absence of bidders, the ambitious 24X7 water supply project in Manimajra has been delayed yet again.

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) will refloat tenders after making modifications in the technical requirements of the contract.

The project was approved in March this year with a budget of ₹162 crore. The work was expected to begin in September and finish by the end of March 2022. “With CSCL failing to even allot the work, the completion of the project is expected to stretch to at least the end of 2022,” said a CSCL official wishing not to be named.

In July this year, after failing to get any response from the bidders, CSCL had made amendments and allowed joint venture companies to participate in the bidding process. But the tendering process that was restarted in August also didn’t find any takers.

“We will be floating the tenders again and are hopeful that the response will be positive,” said the official.

What project entails

The scope of the project entails retrofitting of existing network, laying of new network, including civil, electro-mechanical, instrumentation, smart water metering, SCADA and operation and maintenance for 15 years.

A total of 13,700 water connections have been planned to be covered in Manimajra. One of the main focus areas will be to reduce water leakage from existing 50% to 15%.

The success of the Manimajra 24/7 water supply project will majorly impact CSCL’s planned pan-city 24/7 water project, for which CSCL and the municipal corporation are in advanced talks with a French development bank, Agence Française de Développement, for availing a loan of ₹550 crore.

top news
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In