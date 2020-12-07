Chandigarh to get 2 more police subdivisions

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:25 IST

Two more subdivisions are to be set up for better policing, and a proposal to this effect by Chandigarh police is being forwarded to the administration for approvals.

The department currently has three subdivisions in central, east and south units, of which the east and south units have six police stations each while central has four.

According to the proposal, three police stations each will be added to the east and south units.

The new units have been set up “to ensure better policing.” This would mean more deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in the field and those from the UT cadre getting better representation.