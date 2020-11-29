e-paper
Chandigarh to have colder nights this winter

However, day temperatures in the city could be a degree above normal

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Visitors enjoying the misty weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday.
Nights and early mornings are likely to be chillier with minimum temperature dipping below normal in Chandigarh this winter, according to the seasonal outlook released for the northwest region by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, day temperatures in the city could be a degree above normal.

Average minimum temperature from December to February in the city is expected to remain a notch or two below normal, said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh. “The seasonal outlook is prepared on the basis of model simulations based on global weather. Furthermore, northerly flow of winds besides western disturbances are expected to keep the region cool,” he said.

Meanwhile, just like Saturday, minimum temperature in Chandigarh (10.2°C) on Sunday was lower than that in Shimla (10.8°C). However, it went up from Saturday’s 8.7°C. Maximum temperature went down from 25.1°C to 23.3°C, owing to misty conditions. Even visibility dropped to 2,000 metre in the morning.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 24-25°C and minimum temperature around 10-11°C. Mist and fog are likely to continue in morning and evening.

