Chandigarh traffic cop convicted in ₹1,500 bribe case

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 01:42 IST

A special CBI court on Thursday held a head constable with the Chandigarh traffic police guilty in a July 2014 graft case.

Head constable Dalbir Singh was convicted of taking ₹1,500 bribe from the president of a local auto-rickshaw drivers’ union for not harassing and challaning auto drivers.

He was held guilty under Sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) read with 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Friday.

A case was registered against the head constable on July 17, 2014 following a complaint by Jora Singh, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, Sector 38 (West).

As per CBI investigation, Dalbir was transferred to Traffic Lines, Sector 29, in May 2012. On July 16, 2014, he was deputed at the PGIMER roundabout to check traffic violations.

The same day, Jora Singh, president of Kranti Auto-Rickshaw Union, Sector 22, approached the CBI with a complaint that the head constable was demanding ₹3,000 for not challaning auto-rickshaw drivers of his union. Eventually, a deal was struck at ₹1,500. CBI sleuths later laid a trap and caught Dalbir red-handed while accepting ₹1,500.