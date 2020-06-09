e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Transport Undertaking resumes long-route bus service to Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking resumes long-route bus service to Punjab, Haryana

Initially, the buses are being started on 50% of the routes, and will run at 50% capacity as per the central government guidelines

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A conductor screening the passengers before they board a bus at the ISBT, Sector 43, Chandigarh.
A conductor screening the passengers before they board a bus at the ISBT, Sector 43, Chandigarh. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

After over two months, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will start its long-route buses, on select Punjab and Haryana routes, from Wednesday. The service was suspended due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Initially, the buses are being started on 50% of the routes (see box), and will run at 50% capacity as per the central government guidelines, said an official spokesperson.

As the consent from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh are yet to be received, bus travel to and from these states will have to wait.

The long-route buses will ply from ISBT, Sector 43, for the meantime. The department expects the vegetable and fruit market to be shifted back from ISBT, Sector 17, to Sector 26 by June 15. After that both local and long-route buses will start from Sector 17.

The tickets can be purchased online on CTU web site (http://ctuonline.chd.gov.in) or through the mobile app CTU Musafir or at the counter in Sector 43.

ROUTES COVERED

Long-route buses will ply from ISBT-43 for the meantime

PUNJAB

Hoshiarpur

Pathankot

Amritsar

Patiala

Nangal via Noorpur Bedi

Khanna via Kheri

Ludhiana

Dinanagar

Bathinda

HARYANA

Panipat

Rohtak

Yamunanagar

Jind

Hisar

Sirsa

Hansi

Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Patiala, Nangal via Noorpur Bedi, Khanna via Kheri; Ludhiana; Dinanagar, Bathinda

Panipat, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, Hansi

top news
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In