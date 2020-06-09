Chandigarh Transport Undertaking resumes long-route bus service to Punjab, Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 09, 2020

After over two months, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will start its long-route buses, on select Punjab and Haryana routes, from Wednesday. The service was suspended due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Initially, the buses are being started on 50% of the routes (see box), and will run at 50% capacity as per the central government guidelines, said an official spokesperson.

As the consent from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh are yet to be received, bus travel to and from these states will have to wait.

The long-route buses will ply from ISBT, Sector 43, for the meantime. The department expects the vegetable and fruit market to be shifted back from ISBT, Sector 17, to Sector 26 by June 15. After that both local and long-route buses will start from Sector 17.

The tickets can be purchased online on CTU web site (http://ctuonline.chd.gov.in) or through the mobile app CTU Musafir or at the counter in Sector 43.

ROUTES COVERED

Long-route buses will ply from ISBT-43 for the meantime

PUNJAB

Hoshiarpur

Pathankot

Amritsar

Patiala

Nangal via Noorpur Bedi

Khanna via Kheri

Ludhiana

Dinanagar

Bathinda

HARYANA

Panipat

Rohtak

Yamunanagar

Jind

Hisar

Sirsa

Hansi

