Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to rent 40 commercial spaces at ISBT-43, ISBT-17

The commercial space on offer is for a general store, a food court, an educational institute, an office purpose, exhibition rooms, cabins, stores and a guest house.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
At ISBT-43, ten commercial spaces are being offered. The reserved price per month here varies from ₹30,000 to ₹4.15 lakh.
At ISBT-43, ten commercial spaces are being offered. The reserved price per month here varies from ₹30,000 to ₹4.15 lakh.
         

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will be allotting 40 shops and premises including a food court on rent at ISBT, Sector 43, and ISBT, Sector 17. The monthly rental ranges from ₹8,000 to ₹4.5 lakh depending on the size of the property.

The commercial space on offer is for a general store, a food court, an educational institute, an office purpose, exhibition rooms, cabins, stores and a guest house.

At ISBT-43, ten commercial spaces are being offered. The reserved price per month here varies from ₹30,000 to ₹4.15 lakh.

CTU has floated e-tenders for allotment on a monthly rental basis for a period of 6 years with an annual increase of 5% of the immediately preceding monthly rent. However, the premises will be allotted immediately on finalisation of the tender.

Due to the pandemic, however, the rent of the allotted shop will be charged from the actual date of resumption of interstate operation of buses at the ISBTs.

In Sector 17, 25 commercial spaces have also been offered on a monthly rent basis. The rent ranges between ₹7,000 and ₹2.14 lakh which will be allotted for three years.

In addition to the ISBTs, there are four commercial sites in the Punjab Civil Secretariat that the CTU is offering at monthly rent ranging from ₹8,000 to ₹13,000.

At ISBT-17, the sites will be allotted with effect from December 1, 2020. Currently, the vegetable and fruit market from Sector 26 is being organised here.

