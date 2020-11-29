Chandigarh turns colder than Shimla

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:24 IST

Mercury dropped to 8.7°C in early hours in Chandigarh, lower than minimum temperature of 9.2°C recorded in Shimla on Saturday. However, at 25.1°C, maximum temperature in the City Beautiful was higher than Shimla’s 18.9°C

“After the recent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, cold winds blowing down from the hills are cooling Chandigarh. Moisture content in Shimla was on the higher side than in Chandigarh, where the sky was clear,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Hazy conditions can be expected in the city in the next few days and humidity will stay on the higher side. Mist can form in open areas, especially during the morning and evening. Chances of the air quality becoming poorer will also rise in such conditions, said Paul. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 24-25°C and minimum temperature will be around 9-11°C.