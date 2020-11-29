e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh turns colder than Shimla

Chandigarh turns colder than Shimla

Minimum temperature drops to 8.7°C, lower than that in Shimla

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Mercury dropped to 8.7°C in early hours in Chandigarh, lower than minimum temperature of 9.2°C recorded in Shimla on Saturday. However, at 25.1°C, maximum temperature in the City Beautiful was higher than Shimla’s 18.9°C

“After the recent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, cold winds blowing down from the hills are cooling Chandigarh. Moisture content in Shimla was on the higher side than in Chandigarh, where the sky was clear,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Hazy conditions can be expected in the city in the next few days and humidity will stay on the higher side. Mist can form in open areas, especially during the morning and evening. Chances of the air quality becoming poorer will also rise in such conditions, said Paul. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 24-25°C and minimum temperature will be around 9-11°C.

top news
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In