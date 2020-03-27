e-paper
Chandigarh / Chandigarh woman's husband, in-laws held for dowry death

Chandigarh woman’s husband, in-laws held for dowry death

The woman had hanged herself at her Sector 44 house on Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Woman’s parents had already given ₹10 lakh cash and gold jewellery to her in-laws.
Woman's parents had already given ₹10 lakh cash and gold jewellery to her in-laws.(Representative photo)
         

A man and his parents were arrested on Thursday for dowry death, two days after his wife, Archana, hanged herself at their Sector 44 house on Tuesday.

Police identified the accused as Manoj Kumar Mishra, his parents Sudama Mishra and Saket Mishra. They were booked under Section 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Sector 34 police on the complaint of victim’s father Satya Bhushan Mishra.

According to the police, Satya, who retired from Intelligence unit of the Indian Army, alleged that his daughter got married to Manoj in 2016. “We gave ₹10 lakh cash and gold jewellery to her in-laws. However, they were not satisfied and persistently demanded more money from my daughter. She would tell me about the problems she was facing,” Satya stated in the FIR.

“On March 23, Archana called me up and shared that she was being troubled by her husband and his parents,” he said.

