Chandigarh youth gets 4-year rigourous imprisonment for assaulting cop

The constable said the accused hit him on the face after which he started bleeding

chandigarh Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A district court has awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment to a Sector 52 resident for assaulting a police constable in 2014.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Atri also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the convict, Ashwani Kumar alias Golu, 26, a resident of Transit Camp, Sector 52.

The case dates back to January 3, 2014, when an FIR was registered at the Sector 36 police station under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code against Ashwani.

The complainant, constable Raj Karan, said he was going to the Transit Camp for some work when Ashwani held him from the collar and started hurling abuses at him. The constable said the accused hit him on the face after which he started bleeding. Karan called the police control room and was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

