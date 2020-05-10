e-paper
Chaos at Amristar hospital as Covid-19 patients insist to go home

Chaos at Amristar hospital as Covid-19 patients insist to go home

The patients claimed that they were healthy with no Covid-19 symptoms, and wanted to go home despite being infected

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 00:46 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Utter chaos prevailed at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) here on Saturday after the Covid-19 patients admitted there insisted on going home.

Over 25 coronavirus disease patients, who were admitted in the cardiothoracic unit of GNDH, refused to have their meals and insisted the hospital authorities to discharge them from the hospital. The patients claimed that they were healthy with no Covid-19 symptoms, and wanted to go home despite being infected.

Later, medical superintendent Dr Raman Sharma and Government Medical College (GMC) principal Dr Sujata Sharma arrived at the hospital’s isolation ward and pacified the patients. The doctors told them patients that they will be sent home from the hospital once they test negative for Covid-19.

The hospital authorities said that though the asymptomatic patients were healthy, they could act as carriers of the virus and infect many others.

The state health department officials were also informed about the incident.

