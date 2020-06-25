CHB to go paperless by July-end, allottees can live-track their files and applications

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:06 IST

Soon allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be able to live-track their files and applications with the board that is all set to go paperless by the July-end.

The board has started implementing e-office module developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), which will allow file tracking, make official files tamper proof, and ensure faster, time-bound movement of files, said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

The e-office module is to be implemented at the administrative, legal and computer branches from this week itself. The remaining wings have to get ready for implementation in the next few days. Thereafter, except in case unavoidable circumstances, no physical files will be moved.

On Thursday, Garg issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for paperless functioning in all departments of the board.

As per the SOP, dak receipts will be centralised at the reception and all such correspondences are to be scanned and converted into e-Dak. The reception will forward the e-Dak to the officer concerned through e-office module.

An automatic diary number will be generated at the time of forwarding the e-Dak, which will be indicated on the physical dak. Thereafter, the physical dak will also sent to the officer concerned as per present process against proper receipt.

The order states, “There is no need to delay implementation of the e-office module for scanning of existing files. Any new PUC/proposal to be processed on newly created e-file and scanned copy of the particular PUC is to be provided in correspondence section of the said e-file. Further, the scanned copy of related note-sheets or other documents may also be attached with the e-file with suitable references on the noting portion.”

However, in case any authority needs to go through the existing physical file, then he can call for the same before taking a decision on the e-file.

One batch of officials has already been trained by the NIC. The training for the next batch is scheduled for June 30.