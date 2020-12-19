e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CHB to launch group housing scheme in IT Park in March 2021

CHB to launch group housing scheme in IT Park in March 2021

The board of directors held its meeting under the chairmanship of UT adviser Manoj Parida on Friday

chandigarh Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The board of directors has given its in-principle approval to Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB)’s group housing scheme for the general public at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Information Technology Park (IT Park).

The scheme is expected to be launched in March next year, said CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg.

The board of directors held its meeting under the chairmanship of UT adviser Manoj Parida on Friday.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had already given the go-ahead to the project design in July this year.

CHB will develop the project on two plots, measuring 10.51 and 6.43 acres. In all, there will be 728 flats of three categories (4, 3 and 2 BHK) in seven-storey towers. The towers will have two basements with provision of parking of two cars for each flat in addition to surface parking for visitors.

Though the exact rates of flats are yet to be decided, tentative cost ranges between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.75 crore.

During the Friday meeting, Parida also decided to abolish all discretionary quota in allotment of houses under various schemes of CHB. Earlier, it was 5%.

top news
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In