Chhath Puja in Chandigarh sees low-key celebrations on Day 2

Dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja is an important festival for the natives of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Chhath Puja, which is being celebrated from November 18 to 21 this year, opened to a slow start on Thursday with most people celebrating from home.

The Sector-42 lake, which would otherwise be thronging with devotees, with stalls set up for musical performances and other attractions, wore a deserted look.

Dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja is an important festival for the natives of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Speaking about this, treasurer of the Purvanchal Sabha, Arvind Singh, said, “As per tradition, most people were fasting on Thursday after the festival began on Wednesday evening and performed puja at their homes. People are expected to come to the lake from Friday afternoon onwards. Those who are fasting will stay there till Saturday morning.”

This year, the administration and the Purvanchal bodies had decided that only those fasting will be allowed to enter the lake premises. Besides, only tea will be served to the devotees and wearing masks will be mandatory. Some people expressed concern that some private labs had set up Covid testing booths in the parking of the lake.

Former general secretary of the Purvanchal Association, Prabhunath Shahi, said he had gone to the Sector-42 lake to offer prayers on Wednesday, but he will be performing the rest of the puja from home. “It is important that people stay home as a rise in Covid cases is being witnessed in the city. It is our duty to celebrate responsibly,” he said.

