e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Children in Pinjore demand plastic-free India

Important or interesting events that took place in Chandigarh school recently.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students, teaching and non-teaching staff of St Vivekanand Millennium School demand plastic-free India.
Students, teaching and non-teaching staff of St Vivekanand Millennium School demand plastic-free India.(HT Photo)
         

Students, teaching and non-teaching staff of St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, pledged to contribute to ‘Swachhta hi Seva’, a Haryana government initiative, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

A special assembly was held in which Mili, a student of Class 9, spoke about Gandhi’s life and contributions.Students sang devotional songs during the assembly. They also carried out a cleanliness drive and raised slogans against plastic-use.They were shown a documentary on ‘plastic-free Bharat’ afterwards.

Sacred Soul’s School pay homage to Gandhi

Sacred Soul’s School, Kharar, organised various activities to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Children came dressed as ‘Bapu’. The celebrations began with them singing ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’.

A brief overview of the Mahatma’s life and his contribution to India’s freedom struggle was given to the students.

They were also told about his message of non-violence, truthfulness, tolerance, respect for differences of culture and tradition and love for humanity.

Kindergarten personates revolutionaries

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri was celebrated at Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass. The students of Kindergarten came dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and other freedom fighters.

Different scenes such as Dandi March, Swadeshi Movement and Quit India Movement were presented on the stage.

Principal Baldeep Pandher said Mahatma Gandhi’s principles are indispensable even today.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:02 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News