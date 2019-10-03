Children in Pinjore demand plastic-free India

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:04 IST

Students, teaching and non-teaching staff of St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, pledged to contribute to ‘Swachhta hi Seva’, a Haryana government initiative, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

A special assembly was held in which Mili, a student of Class 9, spoke about Gandhi’s life and contributions.Students sang devotional songs during the assembly. They also carried out a cleanliness drive and raised slogans against plastic-use.They were shown a documentary on ‘plastic-free Bharat’ afterwards.

Sacred Soul’s School pay homage to Gandhi

Sacred Soul’s School, Kharar, organised various activities to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Children came dressed as ‘Bapu’. The celebrations began with them singing ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’.

A brief overview of the Mahatma’s life and his contribution to India’s freedom struggle was given to the students.

They were also told about his message of non-violence, truthfulness, tolerance, respect for differences of culture and tradition and love for humanity.

Kindergarten personates revolutionaries

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri was celebrated at Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass. The students of Kindergarten came dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and other freedom fighters.

Different scenes such as Dandi March, Swadeshi Movement and Quit India Movement were presented on the stage.

Principal Baldeep Pandher said Mahatma Gandhi’s principles are indispensable even today.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:02 IST