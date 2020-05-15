e-paper
Chitkara University gets certification for excellence in online education

Awarded the E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation) certification by QS IGAUGE

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Chitkara University has been awarded the E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation) certification by QS IGAUGE for readiness and excellence in online education.

QS IGAUGE is the Indian arm of global rankings and ratings agency, Quacquarelli Symonds.

As many as 12 Indian institutes were chosen for the E-LEAD certification by the Union human resources development minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, on Thursday.

In an official release, Chitkara University said the certification was presented after a rigorous audit to recognise its initiative and readiness in catering to requirements of students, teachers and staff on virtual platforms.

University vice-chancellor Dr Archana Mantri said, “We started recording lectures of our teachers a year back. Online education and digital learning can contribute to the university emerging as a technology-enabled campus with emphasis on quality, accessibility, inclusivity, and excellence.”

