Chitkara University students’ prank call throws Rajpura police into a tizzy

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:28 IST

Two Chitkara University students’ distress call to the police helpline on Tuesday night, related to “rape and suicide of a female student” at the varsity, turned out to be a hoax.

Confirming this on Wednesday, Rajpura deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said that police received a call on emergency response number 112, in which the callers claimed that a girl student of the university has committed suicide in her hostel room after she was sexually abused.

“Taking prompt action, senior police officers rushed to the spot with medical assistance team and an ambulance. However, on investigating the matter, they realised that it was a hoax,” he said.

The DSP added that after further probe, it came to light that the prank call was made by two students residing in the boys hostel.

“The call was made from a mobile number registered on the name of one of the prank callers. Students who made the call claimed that they were just trying to check if police really respond in case of an emergency distress call,” the DSP said.

The Chitkara university management issued a press statement following the incident. Registrar SC Sharma said, “No rape and/or suicide incident took place on the university campus yesterday.”

“Some students made a prank call to the police which was investigated by the cops,” he said. He added that police have taken statements of both the students in which, they have admitted to have called the cops and shared the misinformation.

“Both the students’ parents came to the university on Wednesday and regretted the mischievous act of their wards,” he said.

Following the prank call, rumours were spread in the institution, and students started protesting on Wednesday. They even blocked the main gate to protest against “police and college’s theories”.

They lifted the protest in the evening after police and college authorities briefed them about the hoax call.