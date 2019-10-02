CITCO opens 24-hr CNG pump in Sector 17

chandigarh

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) on Tuesday opened its first compressed natural gas (CNG) station on Madhya Marg in Sector 17.

Open for 24 hours, the station will provide CNG gas for ₹55.11 per kg.

It was inaugurated by CITCO managing director Jasvinder Kaur, who said,“The station will surely boost the sales of CNG-run vehicles in the city and will facilitate the influx of residents from neighbouring states owning CNG vehicles into Chandigarh.”

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd have collaborated with CITCO for dispensing fuels (petrol and diesel) and CNG, respectively.

CITCO runs four other petrol pumps in the city, and plans to open two more outlets.

