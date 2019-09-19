Clashes at Pbi varsity: Year on, Probe panel submits sealed reports

chandigarh

A year after students’ unions clashed at Punjabi University over the demand for round-the-clock entry in girls’ hostels, the three-member probe committee constituted to investigate the matter has submitted its final reports to the varsity management.

Violent clashes had ensued between the Democratic Students’ Organisation (DSO) and Students’ Association of Punjab (SAP) at the Punjabi University campus on September 18 and October 9 last year.

The committee was scheduled to submit its report within three months of the incident but was delayed by a year.

The inquiry panel headed by former vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Maharana Partap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, professor SS Chahal also comprising former director general of police (DGP), Rajasthan Amarjit Singh Gill, and former IAS officer and ex-secretary to the Punjab government,Jagjit Singh Puri, submitted its report to university registrar, professor Manjit Singh Nijjar.

The panel had started a formal inquiry into the matter in December last year and had recorded statements of officials and students involved.

“I have received the sealed inquiry reports. We have not opened them,” the university registrar said.

Nijjar added that he will meet vice-chancellor (V-C), professor BS Ghuman to decide a course of action. “It will later be decided whether to table sealed reports in the syndicate meeting ,” he said.

He said members of the panel were from outside the varsity and the university had no connection with the university.

“The university authorities have not interfered in the working of the inquiry commission to ensure a free and fair probe,” the registrar said.

THE CASE

Violent clashes had ensued between students affiliated with DSO and SAP on September 18, 2018, in which eight students were injured.

The SAP had openly condemned the demands put forth by the opposition union. Following the clashes, the university authorities had shut down the varsity for two days on Spetember 20 and 21.

On October 9, the groups clashed outside the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office again, where atleast 10 students including three girls, were injured.

The 25-day logjam between a joint students’ forum and the Punjabi University authorities ended on October 13 after the varsity agreed to extend the entry time by an hour.

The authorities had decided to relax the entry time to girls’ hostels till 9pm. It was also decided that the girl students will not be charged late fee till 10pm. In addition, no explanation will be sought from any female student for late entry and will simply have to mark attendance in the hostel register.

Also, there will be no restrictions on movement of female students within their respective hostels.

The authorities had also decided to open the library’s reading hall for girls till 11pm, for which, a bus shuttle service will be provided to hostellers for transportation.

The university had accepted other demands of students including implementation of code of conduct in the administrative blocks, boards displaying fee structure for administrative works, empowering mess committees in girls’ hostels, holding orientation programmes for non-teaching employees to improve their skills and installation of lifts in the girls’ hostels.

