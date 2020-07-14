Class-12 results: Chitkara International School announces 100% result

chandigarh

Chitkara International School on Tuesday announced that all its students had cleared the Class-12 board examinations, the results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday.

As many as 77 students of the school had appeared for the examination, of which Jessica Saini, Jasmine, Rohan, Saksham, Saurabh, Sukhman, Prabhjot, Ishiqa, Smridhi and Hira Bahadur attained over 90% marks.

Saini, who is pursuing the humanities stream, topped the school with 96% marks. Notably, she secured 98 marks in political science. Sukhman, also a humanities student, secured 95%. Samridhi, a non-medical student, and Rohan Sagar, a commerce student also secured 95% marks.

Principal Dr Niyati Chitkara said “I would like to extend my hearty congratulations to the Class-12 students. We particularly take pride in the kind of personal, emotional and academic growth exhibited by the scholars.”