Home / Chandigarh / Class 9, 11 students who missed compartment exams to be demoted

Class 9, 11 students who missed compartment exams to be demoted

chandigarh Updated: Oct 10, 2020 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The UT education department has decided to demote the students who missed the compartment exams for classes 9 and 11.

However, another chance will be given to those who couldn’t take the exams due to valid reason, said UT school education director Rubinderjit Singh Brar on Friday.

“The students who chose to skip the compartment exams without a valid reason will have to give an undertaking that they wish to repeat the same class,” he added.

“Some students had valid reasons for remaining absent, especially those who lived in containment zones. They will be given another chance,” he reiterated.

Schools were asked to conduct compartment exams at the school level till October 9. Parents of the students who didn’t appear will have to submit in writing that they want their child to study in the same class again.

At least 4,550 students were to appear for these compartment exams. Their registration is supposed to be sent to CBSE for the board exams by October 15, and it is important that a student clears his/her compartment exam otherwise the student will have to repeat the previous class.

