Clear stand on Akal Takht jathedar’s ‘ban RSS’ remark: Jakhar to Sukhbir

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:48 IST

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal should clear his stand on the demand by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh for a ban on the Rashtriya Swyamsewak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of the BJP.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chandigarh, the Congress leader said the issue has serious political ramifications as the Damadami Taksal, a Sikh seminary, has also backed the Akal Takht on this.

“I think Sukhbir must clarify his party’s line on what the jathedar’s said, especially in the light of his own remarks that the alliance between SAD and BJP in Punjab is in national interest and can’t be broken. By saying this, he was trying to blackmail the saffron party which will break the alliance keeping in mind the political situation before the 2022 assembly elections in the state,” he added, saying the SAD president was trying to create an impression that in case alliance is broken things would be out of control in the state.

He lashed out at the Akali leader for doublespeak in Haryana where his party formed an alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) led by the Chautala family.

“For them, the decision to break or continue the alliance depends on the political situation in the state at the time. There is a battle of domination between the two parties,” Jakhar added.

“If the BJP emerges stronger in Punjab, it will seek more seats in the state and will have a bigger role in the formation of government,” said Jakhar.



‘GIVE PRIORITY TO WORKERS’

Jakhar said there was the need to give priority to the party workers in the government machinery. “For being ignored morale of the workers is down, there is no dearth of good workers in the state so that they should get an important role,” he added.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:48 IST