CLU scam: Ludhiana MC terms housing project legitimate, removes seal

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:54 IST

More than 10 months after the Ludhiana change of land use (CLU) scam rocked the Vidhan Sabha over the alleged involvement of cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in ‘patronising’ the construction of flats, the Ludhiana MC removed its seal from the construction site on Thursday, terming the project legitimate.

A complainant in the case, Sandeep Gupta from Hisar, however, has alleged that the seal was removed by ignoring recommendations of the local bodies department and also sent a complaint to it. In November 2019, under the supervision of then director local bodies department Karnesh Sharma, the building was sealed completely. Following this, recommendations were sent to the civic body to check the legitimacy of the project.

The MC was asked to reverify the ownership of land, NOC of irrigation department and payment of pending dues and fee (CLU and EWS charges) by the owner, if any.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar on Thursday said the local bodies department had earlier made certain recommendations to the civic body. “The seal was removed only after those recommendations were fulfilled,” she added.

Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu said the seal has now been broken after a fair inquiry into the matter. He said the local bodies department found no anomalies in the project.

It’s pertinent to mention that one of the complainants in the case, Kuldeep Khaira, has also moved high court wherein Ashu has also been made a party. The next hearing in the case is scheduled to be held on January 23.