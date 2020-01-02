e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / CLU scam: Ludhiana MC terms housing project legitimate, removes seal

CLU scam: Ludhiana MC terms housing project legitimate, removes seal

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:54 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

More than 10 months after the Ludhiana change of land use (CLU) scam rocked the Vidhan Sabha over the alleged involvement of cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in ‘patronising’ the construction of flats, the Ludhiana MC removed its seal from the construction site on Thursday, terming the project legitimate.

A complainant in the case, Sandeep Gupta from Hisar, however, has alleged that the seal was removed by ignoring recommendations of the local bodies department and also sent a complaint to it. In November 2019, under the supervision of then director local bodies department Karnesh Sharma, the building was sealed completely. Following this, recommendations were sent to the civic body to check the legitimacy of the project.

The MC was asked to reverify the ownership of land, NOC of irrigation department and payment of pending dues and fee (CLU and EWS charges) by the owner, if any.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar on Thursday said the local bodies department had earlier made certain recommendations to the civic body. “The seal was removed only after those recommendations were fulfilled,” she added.

Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu said the seal has now been broken after a fair inquiry into the matter. He said the local bodies department found no anomalies in the project.

It’s pertinent to mention that one of the complainants in the case, Kuldeep Khaira, has also moved high court wherein Ashu has also been made a party. The next hearing in the case is scheduled to be held on January 23.

top news
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News