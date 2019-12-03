CM Khattar is now high powered purchase committee chairman

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:40 IST

The Haryana government has reconstituted the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar as its chairperson. This appointment of chief minister as the committee’s chairperson has come after years, the last being Om Prakash Chautala during 2000-2005.

The HPPC is mandated to make negotiations and purchases for government departments, boards and corporations in excess of ₹1 crore.

Surprisingly, industries and commerce minister Dushyant Chautala has not been inducted as a member of the committee, as against the past trend, despite the fact that the industries and commerce department is the administrative department of directorate of supplies and disposal, the purchasing agency for the government.

“I have opted out of the purchase committee since I have too much work on my hands. The chief minister being the minister in charge of Finance department is its chairperson,’’ said Dushyant.

However, in the past the industries and commerce minister was inducted as a member of the committee. Capt Abhimanyu, who held both finance and industries portfolios at one point of time during the tenure of previous BJP government, headed the HPPC. During the Congress rule from 2005 to 2014, excise and taxation minister Venod Sharma, former ministers Birender Singh and HS Chatha had headed the HPPC.

As per the decision to reconstitute the HPPC taken by chief minister Khattar, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, minister of state for archaeology Anoop Dhanak, a JJP MLA, minister in charge of the purchasing department, finance and industries department additional chief secretaries and supplies and disposals director will be members of the purchase committee.

It has also been decided that purchases of good upto the limit of ₹1 crore could be made through e-marketplace portal of the central government.