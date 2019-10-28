CM urges IAS officers to help counter cross-border bid to revive terror

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:58 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the state’s civil and administrative officers to maintain constant vigil and improve coordination with security forces in view of fresh attempts from across the border to revive terror in India in the wake of Kashmir developments.

Around 100-odd men and women attended the first of its kind dinner hosted by any Punjab CM for IAS officers. On the occasion, the CM pointed out that Punjab, being a border state, was particularly vulnerable which necessitated closer synchronisation among civil and security agencies.

Asserting that his government would not allow Punjab’s peace and harmony to be disturbed at any cost, Captain Amarinder said the role of the IAS officers had become more critical in the current scenario. He urged officers to become the eyes and ears of security agencies in their respective districts.

Captain also called upon them to be more sensitive to the needs of all citizens, particularly of soldiers who support the administration as much in time of peace as during threat of any kind. He also stressed the need for mutual cooperation between IAS officers and MLAs, who being representatives of people, had their ears to the ground and their pulse on local needs in their constituencies.

The CM also recalled the excellent work done by the officers during the flood relief operations undertaken by the administration recently.

President of Punjab IAS officers association, Vini Mahajan, on behalf of officers, thanked the CM for this unique initiative.

