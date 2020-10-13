Command centre to monitor smart field elements launched

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:41 IST

UT adviser Manoj Parida on Monday launched the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) as a pilot project at the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) building in Sector 17.

The main ICCC will come up in Sector 17 at a cost of around ₹295 crore and will be completed in 18 months.

Meant to monitor smart field elements such as CCTV cameras, data of which will be channelised into a video wall for real-time surveillance of traffic junctions and other key buildings of Chandigarh, including the MC office, the centre also hosts advanced video analytics system and will generate automatic alerts for events such as abandoned baggage, illegal parking, and crowd detection among others.

He said surveillance cameras with analytics have also been installed at the entry and exit of parking lots which will not only help in effectively monitor the operation but also provide vital inputs like colour, make and model of the vehicle. “This technology can be used to generate alarms for blacklisted vehicles and search vehicles based on the attributes,” he added.

The commissioner said that Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) featuring red-light violation detection, speeding violation, and automatic number plate recognition has been installed at two locations in the city. “This will help in making roads safer and reduce accidents. Additionally, public addressing system has also been installed to disseminate information to citizens,” he added.

An adaptive traffic control system with a variable message signage has also been fixed at a traffic junction to keep track of traffic movement and provide maximum green time to the vehicles.