Complaint filed against actor Yograj Singh for hurting religious sentiments

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:14 IST

Visha Hindu Parishad, Ludhiana, filed a complaint against actor Yograj Singh on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the women of a particular community. The complaint has been lodged after a video recording of the actor went viral on social networking sites.

The complainant, Pali Sehajpal, said that while addressing protesting farmers at the Delhi border, Yograj targeted the women of a particular religion, and tried to communalise the agitation.

He added that they have filed a complaint with Ludhiana police and demanded an FIR against the actor for hurting religious sentiments.

Ashok Thapar, president of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, said, they will meet the Ludhiana police commissioner with another complaint to get an FIR lodged against the actor.

Police chief Rakesh Agrawal said appropriate action will be taken after investigating the matter.