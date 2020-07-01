e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Congress govt has abolished ACR for Punjabi teachers’

‘Congress govt has abolished ACR for Punjabi teachers’

Cheema has written to Punjab higher education and language department minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to apprise him of the development and demanded an independent probe

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Former state education minister and spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Daljit Singh Cheema, on Wednesday, said that during the tenure of SAD-BJP government there was provision of annual confidential report (ACR) of teachers to give eight marks those who promote Punjabi language, but the Congress government has done away with it.

In a statement, Cheema said that instead, the government has started giving five marks to those who promote English language in schools. He said that people of Punjab are surprised with this decision of Congress in a state whose official language is Punjabi.

Cheema said that earlier, the government had made a provision to give five marks to those teachers who will teach 10% students of their class in English language and now taken this decision to abolish provisions to give eight marks to those who promote Punjabi language.

“It means that those who are pro-Punjabi and work for the language will lose 13 marks according to the new rules framed by the Congress government. The message is clear – no need to promote Punjabi as you will get nothing,” he said.

Cheema has written to Punjab higher education and language department minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to apprise him of the development and demanded an independent probe.

top news
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
A Mumbai-only IPL 2020 is a possibility: Report
A Mumbai-only IPL 2020 is a possibility: Report
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In