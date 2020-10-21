e-paper
Congress holds dharna outside Chandigarh MC's office against water tariff hike

Congress holds dharna outside Chandigarh MC’s office against water tariff hike

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said that raising the tariff of a basic human need like water was an act against the people’s welfare

chandigarh Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Chandigarh Congress on Tuesday held a dharna protest with black flags outside the municipal corporation (MC) office in Sector 17 against the water tariff hike.

Slogans were raised against BJP MP Kirron Kher, mayor Raj Bala Malik and BJP councillors. Congress workers put locks on the gates of the MC office, which even led to a minor scuffle between Congress workers and the police.

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said that raising the tariff of a basic human need like water was an act against the people’s welfare.

He said that BJP leadership was responsible for the MC’s financial mess, and criticised BJP for not pressing for the Delhi Finance Commission for grants for the city.

Congress leaders demanded a physical meeting with the MC. UT president Pardeep Chhabra said that already the residents were burdened with increased and new taxes.

