Constable held with 51gm heroin in Ludhiana, loses job

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:07 IST

In a major embarrassment to the police department, the Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested a constable with 51gm heroin on Monday late.

The accused, Amandeep Singh, 27, of Onkar Vihar, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, posted at the police lines for ferrying undertrials from the Ludhiana Central jail to the district courts complex, was dismissed by police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal with immediate effect.

Police said the accused, son of traffic wing zonal in-charge sub-inspector Narinder Singh, was absent from duty for the past 30 days without any intimation to his seniors.

STF assistant inspector general (AIG) Snehdeep Sharma said that the accused was arrested from Bachitar Nagar of Sarpanch Colony in Jamalpur following a tip-off. “The accused was in a Hyundai i-20 car. The STF team recovered 51gm heroin, five syringes, an electronic weighing machine, a spoon and 13 empty packets from him,” Sharma said.

“The accused is an addict and had been peddling drugs to fund his addiction for the past seven years. He used to procure heroin from city-based smugglers and sold it among addicts. He had bought the car recently. The STF is investigating to know if he has bought it using drug money,” said the AIG.

“The accused had joined the force in 2010 as constable, and had earlier worked at the Division Number 7 police station and with the PCR motorcycle squad before being deputed at the police lines,” he added.

Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali.

