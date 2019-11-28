Construction of roads: DC seeks quality report from Patiala MC

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:58 IST

Following the complaints of poor material being used in relaying of roads, the deputy commissioner (DC) office has directed the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) to submit a report on the quality of work.

The complaints were related to ‘poor quality material’ being used for construction of roads at wards in the Patiala rural assembly segments and Focal Point, under a ₹5 crore project.

The MC has already constituted a three-member committee to review the quality of development works being carried out in the Royal City, but no report has been submitted so far.

As per recent complaints, roads constructed with bitumen material have started displacing due to “substandard material” being used.

MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur said that the officials of departments concerned have already been directed to look into the matter.

“The officials have been directed to hold field surveys so as to identify anomalies. We will ensure that the quality of work is not comprised while carrying out development projects,” she said.

An official, pleading anonymity, said that during random visits to some areas in Patiala rural, potholes and other damages were seen on the bitumen roads due to heavy rain.

“At one place, illegal sewer and water supply connections had resulted in the damage. In another area, the road got damaged due to accumulation of water due to uneven level of the road,” the official said.

Development works worth ₹1.5 crore, initiated at the Focal Point had come under scanner earlier as well after the MC halted it in September last year due to alleged use of substandard interlocking tiles.

As per the ISI norms, it was required that a contractor should use 100mm tiles with a compressor strength of M55 grade. Later, the contractors were directed to change interlocking tiles and the roads were relaid.

Malvinder Singh, brother of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, had also raised questions on the excessive use of interlocking tiles while carrying out development works in the Focal Point area. The Focal Point project was conceived in 1993. At present, over 400 industrial units operate in the area, sprawled over 300-acre.