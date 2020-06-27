e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Consumer forum directs Chandigarh-based realty firm to pay ₹10 lakh to Patiala woman

Consumer forum directs Chandigarh-based realty firm to pay ₹10 lakh to Patiala woman

Realty firm was to deliver possession within 24 months of booking;but, work hadn’t even started

chandigarh Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:55 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
         

For being unable to deliver possession of a flat on time, the consumer disputes redressal forum directed a Chandigarh-based real estate company to return the entire cost of flat at 9 % interest per annum.

In 2014, Parminder Kaur, a resident of Patiala, booked a one bedroom apartment at Emerging Valley Private Limited on Landran-Bannur Road in Mohali, against payment of ₹10.9 lakh of which she deposited ₹10 lakh.

Kaur said she was promised the flat will be delivered within 24 months of booking. However, in July 2016, the work hadn’t even started.

“On being contacted, the real estate firm put off the matter on one pretext or the other,” Kaur said. She alleged that the firm had no intention to deliver possession.

Following this, she moved forum.

On being served notice, advocate of Emerging Valley Private Limited sought time to file reply and evidence, which was not done. The firm asked for the case to proceed ex-parte.

The court observed that the allegations levelled by Kaur were established uncontested.

The forum directed the real estate firm to refund the total deposited amount of ₹10 lakh to Kaur along with interest at 9% per annum from the respective dates of payment till realisation. It also directed to pay ₹15,000 to her as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and ₹10,000 as litigation costs.

