Contempt plea: Bailable warrants issued against former registrar of Panjab University

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:35 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued bailable warrants against former Panjab University (PU) registrar and recently appointed vice-chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Karamjit Singh.

The warrants were issued after no one appeared on his or PU’s behalf before the court on November 17 in a contempt matter moved by one Narinder Singh Gusain. The warrants have been issued for March 1.

It was on September 10 that the high court had issued Singh a notice on a contempt plea that alleged that in 2019 the high court had directed the varsity to award one mark to Gusain for his work experience in recruitment for the post of clerk. However, the PU registrar had passed an order refusing to grant the same.

In December 2019, the high court had disposed of Gusain’s plea observing that he was entitled to be given one mark for the work experience and had asked PU to comply with the order within four months. The recruitment had taken place in 2013 and Gusain got to know subsequently that he had not been given the said mark. Following this, he moved the high court in September 2017.