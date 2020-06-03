e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Corona patient found dead at Dadri civil hospital

Corona patient found dead at Dadri civil hospital

The deceased was found lying dead by other patients inside a toilet

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:48 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old man, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and was admitted to the civil hospital in Charkhi Dadri, was found dead in the premises, the police said.

The deceased who hailed from Dhani Phogat village in the district was found lying dead by other patients inside a toilet on the same night.

However, the hospital authorities claimed that the man had died after he fell in the toilet while the victim’s family members blamed the hospital staff for failing to provide treatment.

Sarpanch of Dhani Phogat village, Mandeep Phogat alleged that the man died due to medical negligence and poor facilities at the civil hospital.

“We have asked the district administration to form a team of doctors to investigate the matter and take strict action against the doctors,” he added.

Raising doubts over the death of the Covid-19 patient, Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan said that he came across a video by a coronavirus patient admitted at the civil hospital alleging poor facilities provided at the hospital.

“We suspect that the patient died due to poor facilities and lackadaisical approach of the doctors. I will urge Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and health minister Anil Vij to take strict action against the hospital,” the independent MLA from Dadri added.

However, a few days ago the Covid-19 patients had also shared pictures of poor quality food being served to them at Dadri hospital

Dadri deputy commissioner Shiv Prasad Sharma said that a team of eight doctors has been constituted to investigate into the matter.

“The autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday. Those found guilty will not be spared”, the DC added.

