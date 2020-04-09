e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Coronavirus: Chandigarh admn taking no chances, contingency plan on the anvil

Coronavirus: Chandigarh admn taking no chances, contingency plan on the anvil

Plan for an estimate population of 12 lakh includes a three-level facility in city for housing coronavirus patients

chandigarh Updated: Apr 09, 2020 00:44 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An MC health wing employee thermal scanning a visitor at the entry to the grain market in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Thermal scanning and passage through a sanitisation tunnel has been made mandatory for every visitor.
An MC health wing employee thermal scanning a visitor at the entry to the grain market in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Thermal scanning and passage through a sanitisation tunnel has been made mandatory for every visitor.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

The UT administration is preparing a crisis management plan in case the number of positive Covid-19 cases surges in the city.

As per the proposed plan that factors in Chandigarh’s estimated population of 12 lakh, a contingency protocol is being laid down which has to be followed by different authorities including the health department.

A three-level facility for housing the patients is being worked out. Covid care centres are proposed to be established for people with mild symptoms. Hotel Parkview, Panchayat Bhawan, and other community bhawans are likely to house such centres.

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, will house the Covid health centre for positive cases with moderate symptoms. Covid-exclusive facility for severe positive cases will be created at the Post Graduate Institute Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and the civil hospital in Sector 48.

UT home-cum-health secretary Arun Kumar Gupta along with medical experts is preparing the plan on the directions of Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in view of surge in number of COVID-19 cases across the country in the past one week.

While no fresh positive case of coronavirus has been reported in the city in the past six days, a senior UT official privy to the development, said that the plan will be put in place to deal with any worst-case scenario as the cases are surging across the country.

“Though the situation in Chandigarh remains far better than other parts of the country, we do not want to take any chances. The key focus in the plan would be requirement of ventilators, medical equipment and experts, accommodation and other protocols to be followed,” the official said.

