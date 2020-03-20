Coronavirus outbreak: Panchkula administration closes Apni Mandis, Kisan Bazaar till March 31

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:48 IST

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Panchkula administration has suspended ‘Apni Mandis’ and ‘Kisan Bazaar’ till March 31.

Following the orders issued by Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) on Thursday, directions were given to close the stalls at the ‘Apni Mandi’ that was set up in Sector 5, Panchkula. However, soon after the orders came in, a large number of people visited the weekly vegetable market to get big stock of the fruits and vegetables for them. The vendors at ‘Kisan Bazaar’ in grain market, Sector 20, were also directed to wind up their stalls.

Meanwhile, the administration has ordered complete closure of private and government schools in the district till March 31. The teaching and non-teaching staff have been asked to do evaluation or any other work from home till further orders.

OTHER SERVICES CURTAILED

Meanwhile, several other services have also been curtailed by the district administration till March 31. Deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said the facilities for making learning licences have been limited at Saral centres in the district. “As per the decision of the government, the examinations of the Board of School Education, Haryana, have also been postponed, camps are being organised by the ayurveda department to make people aware at the village-level and free medicines are also being distributed in these camps after checking the health of the residents,” he said.