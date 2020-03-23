Coronavirus: Police watch as people defy Kangra lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:48 IST

A lockdown imposed by the state government to contain the coronavirus spread did not have much of an impact. Many people refused to stay indoors and police failed to take action against them even as businesses across Kangra district remained closed on day one.

The government on Sunday ordered a lockdown in Kangra district where two persons tested positive for Coronavirus in preliminary tests.

Even though people were advised to leave home only for emergencies, private vehicles were seen on roads with the occupants evading police scrutiny by claiming they were bank employees or going to the hospitals.

Private transport, however, remained off roads and markets were closed.

Not following safe distance norms, people were also seen crowding vegetable vends and pharmacies, many of which remained closed.

SHORTAGE OF MASKS, SANITIZERS

Despite reassurance from the government on availability of essential supplies, pharmacies reported a shortage of masks and sanitisers. Chemist Rajesh Sharma said he had received supplies after a gap of three days and others put up notices which said they had run out.

Shopkeepers, however, said they had adequate stock of essential commodities.

“We have adequate stock of essential commodities. Supply so far is uninterrupted,” said Kuljeet Singh, who runs a grocery store.

The district administration has allowed goods carriers to supply foodstuff and other essential commodities.

All banks, ATMs and government offices dealing with emergency services remained open throughout the district.

However, hospitals only dealt with emergency cases and very few people visited health institutes.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday extended the complete lockdown order to the entire state.