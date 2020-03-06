e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Coronavirus testing lab to come up at PGI in a week

Coronavirus testing lab to come up at PGI in a week

Samples being sent to AIIMS Delhi for the time being

chandigarh Updated: Mar 06, 2020 01:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh

         

The coronavirus testing facility at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here will take at least one week to start, officials said.

While the samples are currently being sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, doctors at the PGIMER department of virology have initiated the process to start the lab at the Research Block A of the institute.

Official spokesperson Dr Ashok Kumar said the reagents required for the facility were being calibrated which will take around seven to 10 days.

Calibration is the process that links the analytical signal with the concentration of analyte present in serum, urine or other body fluid being tested at a clinical laboratory. It ensures accurate reporting of patient’s results.

“Proper guidelines are being followed before starting the facility. Cross-check needs to be done for the authenticity of the testing centre,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, UT health and family welfare director Dr G Dewan said the required permissions have been provided for setting up the facility.

PGIMER officiating director Dr Arvind Rajwanshi said, “We are ready. The facility will start functioning soon.”

