Corridor opening a chance to bring India, Pak together: UAE Sikhs

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:10 IST

The historic opening of the Kartarpur Corridor offers a great opportunity for the Sikh community to bring India and Pakistan together in these testing times, the leader of the UAE’s Sikh community said, thanking the leaders of both the countries for the momentous occasion.

Surender Singh Kandhari said Kartarpur was of historic and religious significance for Sikhs as this is where the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak took his last breath.

“We consider this of the same importance as Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the birth place of Guru Nanak,” he said.

“Guru ji visited a number of far-off places and visited several well-known and popular places of pilgrimage for Hindus and Muslims. After these journeys, the Guru settled in Kartarpur before leaving his physical form,” Kandhari said.

“We, at the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, Dubai, and on behalf of the entire Sikh and Indian community in the UAE, are very happy at the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. It not only shows the harmonious coexistence between the countries but also upholds the values that can be sustained alongside the freedom to practise our faith,” he said.

Kandhari also said that Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, Dubai, appreciates the gesture of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening the border for the Sikh community on this momentous occasion.

“We hope this event brings the two countries together and lead to further cooperation and peaceful atmosphere to improve the relationship,” Kandhari said.

“This year as we celebrate the Year of Tolerance in the United Arab Emirates, this opening of the Kartarpur Border is a perfect example of interfaith understanding, harmony in diversity, religious tolerance between India and Pakistan,” he said.