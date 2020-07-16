e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Councillors face-off over installation of water supply lines at Ludhiana’s Kakowal Road

Councillors face-off over installation of water supply lines at Ludhiana’s Kakowal Road

Ward-5 councillor is opposing the installation of water lines as it would carry water from the tube well installed in their ward to areas falling under Ward 4.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Ward-4 councillor Sukhdev Bawa and Ward-5 councillor Neelam Sharma’s husband Rakesh Sharma rowed over the installation of water supply lines at Kakowal Road on Thursday.

Following the dispute, the councillor’s husband Rakesh Sharma and the residents of the ward staged a protest due to which the movement of traffic was obstructed for 15 minutes.

Sharma is opposing the installation of water lines as it would carry water from the tube well installed in their ward to areas falling under Ward 4.

Sharma said, “The residents of our ward are already facing problems due to lack of proper water supply. If the MC attaches the water lines of Ward 4 with the tubewell installed in our ward, then the residents of our ward will also face shortage of water.”

Bawa said,”There was a missing link and a new line of around 300m had to be installed so that residents of my ward can get proper water supply. Tubewells installed across the city are inter-connected and the lines are being installed legally. The MC officials are installing the pipes.”

Police personnel from Jodhewal police station and MC officials also reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

top news
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm tomorrow
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm tomorrow
Odisha orders 14-day complete lockdown in 4 districts as Covid-19 cases spiral
Odisha orders 14-day complete lockdown in 4 districts as Covid-19 cases spiral
4 dead in two building collapse incidents in Mumbai as rains lash city
4 dead in two building collapse incidents in Mumbai as rains lash city
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In