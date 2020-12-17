e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Couple booked for ₹8.8 lakh immigration fraud

Couple booked for ₹8.8 lakh immigration fraud

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A couple was booked for duping a resident of Panchkula’s Sector 4 of ₹8.8 lakh on the pretext of helping him in availing the permanent residency (PR) of Canada.

Police have registered case against Rajesh Kumar and his wife Sonia.

In his complaint, Rajan Sangari told the police that in June 2019, he had got in touch with Sector-37 residents Rajesh and Sonia through a friend. Rajesh had demanded ₹20 lakh to send Rajan to Canada and on June 19, he paid ₹7 lakh through a cheque and then paid another amount of ₹1.8 lakh. But after receiving the money, the accused stopped responding to his calls. When Rajan demanded his money back, they started making excuses.

Rajan then lodged a complaint in October 2019 with the police and after investigation, the case has now been registered under sections 420 and 120B of the IPC at Chandigarh’s Sector-39 police station.

top news
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In