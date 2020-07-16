e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Court grants bail to singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Sangrur firing case

Court grants bail to singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Sangrur firing case

Sidhu had got interim bail on June 30 and was asked by the court to join police investigation within seven days

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A court in Sangrur on Wednesday granted bail to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in a case involving firing at the Ladda Kothi shooting range in the district on May 1.

Sidhu had got interim bail on June 30 and was asked by the court to join police investigation within seven days.

“The court granted regular bail to Moose Wala after seeing the police report. He had joined the probe. Of the nine people booked under the Arms Act, eight were already on bail,” said Moose Wala’s counsel Gagandeep Sibia.

The incident came to the fore after a video of the singer firing from a private weapon at the Ladda Kothi shooting range surfaced on social media.

Nine people, including Moose Wala and six policemen, were booked at the Dhuri Sadar police station on May 5 under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. The police added sections of the Arms Act in the first information report (FIR) on May 18.

On May 4, the same people were booked in Barnala as the singer was seen in another video firing from an official assault rifle at a shooting range at Badbar village of the district.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Daljit Singh Virk, Julkan station house officer (SHO) Gurpreet Singh Bhinder, three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and other cops were suspended.

Bureau of Investigation SP Gurmeet Singh said the police recovered a pistol from one of the accused and sent the weapon for laboratory testing. But no recovery was made from Moose Wala, he added.

