Covid-19: Community spread cases in Amritsar go up by 174% in a month

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:23 IST

The Amritsar district witnessed an increase of 174% in community transmission cases of Covid-19 in the last one month.

Also, nearly two-thirds (67%) of the total cases reported in the district during the same period were that of community spread, wherein the patients had no travel history or were those with untraceable sources of infection.

One of the worst-affected districts with the coronavirus in Punjab, Amritsar had reported 630 cases till June 15. But in the next 30 days (till July 15), the district added 517 cases, taking the total tally to 1,147.

Of the 517 fresh cases in a month, 348 are of community transmission while the remaining are their close contacts. The district also reported 37 deaths due to Covid-19 during the same period.

After relaxations in the nationwide lockdown were announced on May 19, it took 17 days (till June 5) for the district to record 100 cases of community transmission and another 10 days (till June 15) to reach 200-mark in the same category of infection.

Of the total 840 Covid-19 cases reported in Amritsar since May 19, as many as 548 (around 65%) are of community spread, say health officials.

“These community transmission patients were tested in flu corners after they showed symptoms of the disease. Their source of infection could not be traced but the health department and district administration are working hard to contain the further spread of the infection. People are moving in the markets without taking precautionary measures besides disobeying social-distancing norms ,” said Amritsar assistant civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Singh.

He added, “We are testing over 800 people in the district daily. People are reluctant to get themselves tested and they are still hiding their symptoms from the health department.”