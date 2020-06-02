Covid-19 doubling rate in Haryana shrinks to 6 days

chandigarh

The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Haryana shrank to six days on Tuesday as the state recorded 296 new infections. In Gurugram alone, 160 people have tested positive in last 24 hours.

The rate was 17 days on May 27 and by May 31, it fell to nine days. National doubling rate two days ago was 15.6 days.

Two men in Faridabad succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of fatalities to 23, the state government said in its bulletin.

Haryana’s corona count has now mounted to 2,652 with 1,560 active cases.

Gurugram, a national capital region (NCR) district, continues to be a major cause of concern for the health department. In past one week, there has been a sudden spike in infections in Haryana in general and Gurugram in particular. Now, Gurugram has 1,063 cases of which, 775 are active.

On Tuesday, Rohtak registered 45 cases, Faridabad 26 and Sonepat 21. As per the bulletin, nine cases were detected in Palwal, seven in Ambala, six in Bhiwani, five in Fatehabad, four each in Karnal and Sirsa, three in Jind, two each in Panipat and Jhajjar, and one each in Narnaul and Kurukshetra.

Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Of the seven patients, six are from Ahluwalia building in cantonment. They are closely related to the 65-year-old cancer patient, who tested positive on Sunday. Four of these persons live in the same house while two are neighbours.”

MISMATCH IN NUMBERS

Though the health department in the bulletin mentioned four fresh cases in Karnal, the local administration said 11 people, including five children and a jail inmate, had tested positive on Tuesday, pushing the number of infected persons in the district to 67 and active cases to 44.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the new patients included a 49-year-old undertrial lodged in district jail, who was arrested in Yamunanagar on June 1. Among the other infected patients are three kids, a young couple and a 72-year-old woman of Karnal village.

In Panipat, a 22-year-old newly married woman with travel history to Delhi was tested positive. Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said she belonged to Purewal colony of Karnal city. She had come from Ghaziabad.

A 55-year-old woman, whose husband is a Covid patient, was also found infected in Kurukshetra.

Patient found dead at Dadri civil hospital

ROHTAK: A 38-year-old Covid-19 patient was found dead inside a toilet of Charkhi Dadri civil hospital late on Monday.

He hailed from Dhani Phogat village of the district and had tested positive for the virus on Monday. His body was spotted by other patients the same night.

However, hospital authorities claimed that the man fell inside the toilet, which caused his death.

Dadri deputy commissioner Shiv Prasad Sharma said he has formed a team of eight doctors to investigate the reason behind the patient’s death.