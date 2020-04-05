Covid-19: HP police warn Tablighi workers to disclose travel history or face action

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:39 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday set a deadline for Tablighi workers to disclose their travel history or face action under the State Disaster Management Act. The police said sections including murder and attempt to murder will also be added if details are not revealed.

The move comes after six Tablighi workers were found positive for coronavirus in Una and Nalagarh. They have been admitted to IGMC, Shimla and RPMC Tanda in Kangra district. The district administration has also sought assistance from district heads of Tablighi Jamaat to either disclose details of all those who attended the event in Delhi last month by Sunday 5 pm or face action.

DGP Sita Ram Mardi said, “If we come to know after Sunday 5pm that they deliberately hid the information, FIRs for the charge of attempt to murder will be registered against them under section 307 of IPC, besides the Disaster Management Act.”

Seventeen FIRs have already been registered against 85 Jamaat members for deliberately hiding the information and violating curfew in the last five days, the DGP said.

“The state has witnessed an increase in Covid-19 cases. We had sent 54 samples for testing in IGMC and reports of three persons from the Nalagarh mosque were also tested positive for coronavirus. The government has urged the Tablighi Jamaat workers to come forward and disclose their travel history. If they fail to voluntarily disclose their travel history, stern action will be taken against them,” said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in a video message which was widely circulated.

The police also booked state head of Tablighi Jamaat Hukumudin, a retired head constable for concealing the information of a Tablighi member who attended the religious congregation in Delhi. A case against Hukumudin has been registered Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code at Majra police station.

