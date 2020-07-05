Covid-19 patient escapes from isolation in Sangrur; booked

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:27 IST

A migrant labourer who had tested positive for Covid-19 escaped from isolation on Saturday.

As per information, he works at an industrial unit, from where a health department team had taken his samples. After he tested positive, he was sent into isolation but he managed to escape on knowing his test results.

He has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Sunam City police station.

24 hours on, Patiala health dept yet to find 30-yr-old patient

Health officials in Patiala are still groping in the dark to find a 30-year-old Covid-19 patient who escaped from Rajindra hospital on Saturday. He belongs to Kaithal district of Haryana and was referred here. He had reported at the flu corner of the hospital but he did not reach the isolation facility.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said they have informed the health officials of Kaithal and efforts are on to find him.