Covid-19 patients feel very anxious, says Ludhiana nurse

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:29 IST

Besides checking the vitals of Covid-19 positive and suspected patients, they need to be given medicines and injections on time and be assured that they will soon get cured so that they can meet their loved ones, said Prabhjot Kaur, 35, in charge of the nursing staff deputed at the isolation ward for coronavirus patients at Ludhiana civil hospital.

Kaur added that as Covid-19 positive and suspected patients are kept in isolation, they experience a lot of anxiety. “First, they are not allowed to meet their families. Then, they are kept isolated from others and get treated by the medical staff who wear protective kits. All this adds to their anxiety and they fear about their lives. But we try our best to keep them motivated. It’s a difficult emotional journey for them,” she said.

At present, three coronavirus positive and 22 suspected patients are kept in isolation at the civil hospital.

“Earlier, I had also been on duty in the isolation ward formed for swine flu. It is important to take all preventive steps while treating the patients. We have been on duty in the isolation ward for about a month now. Since then, we have been wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). The entire staff was screened on April 7,” said Kaur, who was earlier posted in Samana, Patiala.

Once I return from work, I sanitise myself before meeting my daughters–Sukhpal Kaur, 10, and Navleen Kaur, 4–and doing the chores, she added. “First, I take a bath on reaching home, and then, I wear a new set of clothes. I also keep aside all articles that I carry along with me to the hospital. Only then do I meet my daughters,” Prabhjot said.

Kaur’s husband, Parminder Singh, is in charge at the dialysis centre of Shri Rama Charitable Hospital.

“While I have to be present at the hospital every day, my husband goes for work only when he is called for duty. But we take all preventive steps to ensure that our daughters are safe. I request everyone to stay at home and step outside only if it’s urgent. That is the only to win this battle,”she added.