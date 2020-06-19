e-paper
Jun 19, 2020-Friday
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19: Plasma therapy allowed at Amritsar medical college

Covid-19: Plasma therapy allowed at Amritsar medical college

Under this therapy, plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 is preserved for transfusing into other critically infected patients

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed Government Medical College, Amritsar, to treat Covid-19 patients with plasma therapy.

Under this therapy, plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 is preserved for transfusing into other critically infected patients.

The ICMR had earlier allowed Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, to perform plasma therapy under National Clinical Trial, results of which had been “extremely encouraging”.

Punjab medical education and research minister OP Soni said GMC, Amritsar, is fully equipped to provide best treatment through plasma therapy as it has adequate infrastructure and sufficient donors.

The minister said any recovered patient can donate plasma after 14 days of testing negative as their blood contains antibodies, which are helpful to cure the disease.

