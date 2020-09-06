e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid effect in Ludhiana: Increased screen time causing spike in eye problems

Covid effect in Ludhiana: Increased screen time causing spike in eye problems

Children should use printouts to note down their work instead of phones/tablets

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:02 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Online classes and increased screen time amid the Covid pandemic is leading to increased number of eye problems among children and older generations alike.Many teachers are also approaching ophthalmologists with complaints of weakened eyesight.

Dr Priyanka Arora, associate professor at department of ophthalmology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), said that after schools closed down amid the pandemic, many students have to take online classes for hours on end, resulting in excess strain on their eyes, causing dryness, irritation, redness, watering and even headaches.

She said that rather than giving children phones/tablets to note down their work, they should be given printouts or the work must be dictated to them.

“Interestingly, there has been significant rise in the number of myopia cases among younger and middle-aged people due to increased time spent on mobile gaming, watching movies and other online content,” Dr Arora said.

Arora advised the use a high-quality screens with relatively large display, located directly in front of line of vision. She said the screen should be atleast 20 to 24 inches away from the eyes.

She added that as per American Academy of Ophthalmologists, children below the age of two should not be exposed to screens, while more than two hours of screen time is not advisable for any age group.

She recommended scheduling and taking frequent breaks.”Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something atleast 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This relaxes your eye muscles,” she said.

For teachers like Manbir Kaur and Anupam Baghria life has turned upside down.

“Earlier, we used to stop students from spending time on mobiles and other gadgets, but now, it is totally the opposite. The entire curriculum is being done online, which is not only strenuous for students, but it is also taking a toll on eyesight of teachers,” said Kaur, an English and science teachers at a government school.

“A teacher’s job is no less than winning a war in these unforeseen circumstances. From morning to late in the evening, we remain hooked to smart phones to explain every possible detail of the topic to our students. It is a challenge to create an atmosphere where students remain attentive. Of course, this puts strain on the eyes. After two months of online teaching, I too faced repercussions of myopia and my number increased from one to two. Online checking of tests, copies and answer sheets also results in back problems. But, being teacher, it gives me immense satisfaction as my students always actively participate in class,” said Bhagria, an English teacher at Shri Nankana Sahib Public School for higher and senior secondary classes .

Naina, a student of Class 8, is also going through a similar ordeal. “After four hours of online classes, we have to do homework that is also sent to us on phone. Then, it is time for tuitions. If I include gaming and using other OTT platforms, I spend roughly 10 hours a day on the phone,” said Naina.

BOX:

Concerns and solutions

Dr Priyanka Arora, ophthalmologist at DMCH, recommends the following tips to avoid eye problems.

Cut down on screen time

Shift to bigger screens and maintain distance:

Take frequent breaks:

Maintain proper posture

top news
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In