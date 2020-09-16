e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid stigma: Chandigarh admn does away with pasting quarantine posters outside houses

Covid stigma: Chandigarh admn does away with pasting quarantine posters outside houses

Adviser Manoj Parida has decided to follow the Punjab government’s practice due to several complaints from affected people regarding social ridicule and stigmatisation

chandigarh Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Chandigarh administration has decided to discontinue the practice of pasting quarantine posters outside houses and stamping on hands of those in isolation after several complaints of “stigmatisation”.

The administration followed the policy of pasting posters outside the houses of Covid-19 patients to make locals aware of the infected persons in their neighbourhood. However, now following in the footsteps of the Punjab government, UT adviser Manoj Parida reversed the decision.

27 NEW CONTAINMENT ZONES

The administration on Wednesday also declared 27 new micro-containment zones amid the rising Covid-19 cases.

Parida said the issue was examined by the affected areas committee. The new zones have been created in house blocks in Sectors 15, 19-23, 27, 29, 32, 35, 37, 38, 40-42, 46, 47, 52, 63, Pipliwala Town, Indira Colony, Behlana, Mauli Jagaran and Vikas Nagar.

The administration has also modified four earlier declared micro-containment zones in Sectors 15, 21, 42, and Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, and removed the restrictions from parts of Sectors 15, 19, Dhanas, Hallomajra, and Ramdarbar.

Earlier, the administration had declared 24 pandemic affected areas as micro-containment zones in the city on September 8.

top news
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
The Taste with Vir: In times when hate sells, how will News TV regulation work?
The Taste with Vir: In times when hate sells, how will News TV regulation work?
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In