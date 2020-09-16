Covid stigma: Chandigarh admn does away with pasting quarantine posters outside houses

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:51 IST

The Chandigarh administration has decided to discontinue the practice of pasting quarantine posters outside houses and stamping on hands of those in isolation after several complaints of “stigmatisation”.

The administration followed the policy of pasting posters outside the houses of Covid-19 patients to make locals aware of the infected persons in their neighbourhood. However, now following in the footsteps of the Punjab government, UT adviser Manoj Parida reversed the decision.

27 NEW CONTAINMENT ZONES

The administration on Wednesday also declared 27 new micro-containment zones amid the rising Covid-19 cases.

Parida said the issue was examined by the affected areas committee. The new zones have been created in house blocks in Sectors 15, 19-23, 27, 29, 32, 35, 37, 38, 40-42, 46, 47, 52, 63, Pipliwala Town, Indira Colony, Behlana, Mauli Jagaran and Vikas Nagar.

The administration has also modified four earlier declared micro-containment zones in Sectors 15, 21, 42, and Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, and removed the restrictions from parts of Sectors 15, 19, Dhanas, Hallomajra, and Ramdarbar.

Earlier, the administration had declared 24 pandemic affected areas as micro-containment zones in the city on September 8.