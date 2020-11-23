Covid test rates slashed by 25% in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:23 IST

The Chandigarh health department on Monday slashed the rates of Covid-19 testing at private laboratories by 25%.

For the test by real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method, the labs will charge ₹900 instead of ₹1,200. For rapid antigen tests, the rates have been fixed at ₹500, down from ₹650. The Haryana government had recently fixed the same rates.

The orders stated that the step has been taken after advice of experts, taking into account the cost of kits and consumables, and also the consent of leading private laboratories. The cost includes PPE kit, collection, packing and transportation of sample, documentation and reporting.

The order is effective immediately, and any violation can lead to action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.